Reopening Texas: Bars, bowling alleys, bingo halls among businesses that can reopen Friday

HOUSTON – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is allowing businesses to reopen after being closed for months in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Here’s a closer look at the businesses that are allowed to reopen and when.

For more information about the rules regulating the reopenings, go to gov.texas.gov/opentexas.

May 22

Bars, breweries and wine tasting establishments at 25% capacity

Bowling alleys

Aquariums

Rodeo and equestrian events

Bingo halls

Simulcast racing

Skating rinks

Natural caverns

Restaurants can operate at 50% capacity

May 29

Zoos

May 31