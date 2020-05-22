86ºF

Texas

Reopening Texas: Bars, bowling alleys, bingo halls among businesses that can reopen Friday

Aaron Barker, Senior Digital Editor

HOUSTON – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is allowing businesses to reopen after being closed for months in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Here’s a closer look at the businesses that are allowed to reopen and when.

For more information about the rules regulating the reopenings, go to gov.texas.gov/opentexas.

May 22

  • Bars, breweries and wine tasting establishments at 25% capacity
  • Bowling alleys
  • Aquariums
  • Rodeo and equestrian events
  • Bingo halls
  • Simulcast racing
  • Skating rinks
  • Natural caverns
  • Restaurants can operate at 50% capacity

May 29

  • Zoos

May 31

  • Day Youth Camps
  • Overnight Youth Camps
  • Youth Sports
  • Certain professional sports without in-person spectators

