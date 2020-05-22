Reopening Texas: Bars, bowling alleys, bingo halls among businesses that can reopen Friday
HOUSTON – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is allowing businesses to reopen after being closed for months in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Here’s a closer look at the businesses that are allowed to reopen and when.
For more information about the rules regulating the reopenings, go to gov.texas.gov/opentexas.
May 22
- Bars, breweries and wine tasting establishments at 25% capacity
- Bowling alleys
- Aquariums
- Rodeo and equestrian events
- Bingo halls
- Simulcast racing
- Skating rinks
- Natural caverns
- Restaurants can operate at 50% capacity
May 29
- Zoos
May 31
- Day Youth Camps
- Overnight Youth Camps
- Youth Sports
- Certain professional sports without in-person spectators
