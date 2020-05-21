Totally tubular: This Texas Airbnb is a haven for ’80s nostalgia

Got a hankering for all the trappings of your childhood? Get your fix with a stay at an Airbnb inspired by ‘80s nostalgia.

The creation of owners Jeremy and Kelsey, the pad dubbed “The McFly” (The name is a nod to 1980s sci-fi classic “Back to the Future”) is an eighties kid’s dream home.

The home sports wicked aesthetics, like a pastel color palette and tons of nostalgic knickknacks including an original, working NES nintendo, a phone box, and, a vintage Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle arcade game. Cowabunga, dudes! And in the kitchen, lodgers will find a stash of sugary sweets, including a stockpile of pop tarts and a cereal bar.

The listing is located in Dallas’s Lower Greenville area.

Owners Jeremy and Kelsey boast the title “Superhosts,” a designation reserved for Aribnb hosts considered a cut above the rest.

On the listing’s Airbnb page, dozens of comments from former guests praise the Insta-worthy accommodations.

“Jeremy and Kelsey’s 80s themed home is such an experience,” wrote Juliette, who stayed in May 2020. “This was like walking into a time capsule straight to the 80s. From the fun cereal and pop tarts to the vintage video games, this was one of my favorite places I have ever stayed. The beds were very comfortable and the bathroom and kitchen were very clean. I would definitely recommend this place to anyone staying in Dallas!”

The listing is a great place for a weekend in with the family.

“We really enjoyed our stay," wrote Jeff who stayed in April 2020. "With most other entertainment businesses shut down right now, we made our stay at The McFly our entertainment by doing an 80s themed photo shoot while we were there. Alot of fun.”

Amid the pandemic, lodgers appreciate how clean the Airbnb is.

“They had the fridge stocked with milk and the counter with all kinds of cereal And pop tarts cold water in the fridge it was a fun place for the kids," wrote Robert, who stayed in April 2018. "They also had Clorox wipes which helped during this pandemic to know i could wipe things down.”

The McFly currently rents for $99 nightly. For more information or to book a stay, head here.

If The McFly is booked out the wazoo, consider a stay in the ‘90s-themed digs next door: The Slater (a name inspired by hit sitcom “Saved by the Bell”). The Airbnb boasts a dining room inspired by the Max (the diner in “Saved by the Bell"), a stash of ’90s films and sitcoms featuring 7 VHS tapes-worth of “Saved By the Bell” episodes, with commercials, a Nintendo 64 and more nineties throwbacks. The Slater currently rents for $125 a night.

Now, enough with the words. Why blab on and on about this phat space when we can let these photos talk the talk for us? Scroll below to take a peek inside.

