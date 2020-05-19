Dancing is discouraged: Bars, sports and child care centers can open if they follow these rules

Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday announced day care centers, youth clubs and personal-care services were allowed to open Monday, and starting this Friday, myriad other businesses can reopen, including bars, bowling alleys and aquariums at limited capacity. Restaurants can also operate with 50% capacity starting Friday, after having been permitted to operate at 25% capacity since May 1.

Another round of reopenings will come May 31, with youth summer camps to return, as well as certain professional sports without spectators, including basketball, baseball, football, golf and softball.

Child care had previously been reserved for essential workers and is now expanded to include all Texans returning to work. The opening of personal-care and beauty services — places like tattoo parlors and massage studios — includes establishments that weren’t included when salons, barbershops and nail salons opened May 8. Abbott previously allowed gyms, manufacturers and offices to open this past Monday as well.

Texas is one of 34 states reopening various sectors of the economy, under different restrictions. Other states are opening regionally, while others remain shut down. By next week, Texas — tied with West Virginia — could have the most industry sectors open of any other state, according to a New York Times analysis.

Common guidelines for reopening sites include regularly screening workers, participants and customers, having hand sanitizing stations, regularly sanitizing and cleaning surfaces and encouraging — but not requiring — wearing face masks.

Here are the governor’s task force’s recommendations reopening businesses should follow.

Child care centers and youth clubs

Child care centers, including home providers, and youth clubs were allowed to open starting Monday at full capacity.

Though children so far seem to be lower-risk for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, the governor’s task force issued recommendations to help prevent the spread of the virus. But some protections, like wearing face masks or maintaining 6 feet of separation, won’t work for infants, toddlers and young children. The task force recommends the following guidelines.

High-risk workers, including those 65 and older, should consider staying home

Sick children and staff should be required to stay home

If a child starts showing symptoms, centers should have a designated room to isolate the child

Parents and guardians should limit their childrens’ contact with people 65 and older

Parents should only enter the facility when necessary

For pick-up and drop-off, centers should consider designating a parent to walk children to and from the classroom, wearing a face mask

If centers rely on buses for transportation, riders should be spaced out and windows should be kept open

Children should be separated in groups with the same caregiver. Those groups should stay the same and should avoid mixing with other groups

For children ages 3 and older, there should only be 10 children for one caregiver; younger children should be in even smaller groups

Playground time, art, music and other activities should happen at staggered times. Children should be outside regularly

Playgrounds should be cleaned but not disinfected

Nap time mats should be disinfected before and after use and should be situated as far apart as possible

Toys should be sanitized and toys shouldn’t be shared between groups

Staff working with infants and toddlers should wash hands before and after changing diapers, wearing gloves

Workers who regularly hold children should wear long sleeved shirts and keep their hair up

Infants, toddlers and workers should have multiple changes of clothes

Children should be provided individual meals and snacks and shouldn’t share food with other children

Youth clubs like Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts are allowed to hold meetings in groups of 10 or less

Massage services, tattoo parlors and piercing studios

On Monday, Abbott allowed massage services, tattoo parlors, piercing studios and other personal-care and beauty services to open, with recommended protocol.

Schedule appointments when possible to keep a limited number of people in shops

If allowing walk-ins, customers should wait in their cars

Customers shouldn’t bring their kids

Workers should wash their hands or change gloves between each service and use disposable supplies that can be thrown away after each use

Each workstation should be fully cleaned between customers, including equipment that isn't disposable

Reusable towels should be put in laundry baskets after use to be cleaned with chlorine bleach, and laundry baskets should be sanitized between uses as well

Bars

Starting Friday, bars can operate at 25% capacity, under the following health guidelines:

Dancing and other close-contact interactions are discouraged

Interactive areas like arcade games should stay closed

Bars should seat customers at tables

Seated parties should be no larger than 6 people per table, and tables should be socially distanced, which could be managed by placing unoccupied tables between parties

Block off the bar itself so customers can’t sit or order there

Bars should provide disposable menus and single use condiments, silverware and glasses

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission should make sure bars comply

If bars don’t follow these guidelines, the commission has the authority to suspend bars’ licenses

Bowling alleys, bingo halls, skating rinks and simulcasting

Bowling alleys, bingo halls, skating rinks and businesses offering simulcasting — including live betting — can open at 25% capacity starting Friday. They’re advised to follow these guidelines.

Businesses must keep 6 feet between customers, including 6 feet between bowling lanes and customers playing bingo

Interactive areas like arcades and child play areas must stay closed

Bowling balls and roller skates should be disinfected after each use

If offering food, businesses should use disposable menus; single-use condiments should only be provided when requested

Businesses should block off self-service drinking fountains

Rodeos

Also starting Friday, rodeos and equestrian events can return to Texas with spectators, but only at 25% capacity. Here are the rules they should follow.

Spectators should be 6 feet apart from people not in their households, with two empty seats between parties and empty rows every other row

Remote ticketing is encouraged

Facilities must allow for adequate social distancing upon entering and exiting the venue

County fairs are not allowed to take place at this time

If food is provided, menus should be disposable and single-use condiments should only be provided when requested

Zoos, aquariums and caverns

Aquariums and caverns can open up Friday at 25% capacity, and zoos can open May 29 at a quarter of normal operating limits, if their local governments allow it. These locations should operate under the following guidelines:

Interactive features like child play areas and video game areas have to remain closed

Zoos must close all indoor areas besides restrooms

Handrails and other frequently touched items should be barricaded off

If food is provided, menus should be disposable, and single-use condiments should only be provided when requested

Professional and youth sports

Certain professional sports can hold events starting May 31, but spectators can’t be present. Permitted sports include basketball, baseball, car racing, football, golf, softball and tennis leagues. Leagues have to submit a request to the Texas Department of State Health Services, as well as a plan to apply minimum health standards to safely hold sporting events.

Also starting May 31, youth sports can have practice without spectators besides one parent or guardian. Games can resume starting June 15, and spectators are allowed and should maintain 6 feet distance, wearing masks. Here are the guidelines for youth sports.

If three or more teams have individuals who test positive for the virus, leagues should work with state and local health authorities on if the league should continue

Youth sports operators should notify all parents and guardians of the increased risk for people 65 years old or older

Group trips are strongly discouraged, but if they continue, transportation should allow for one individual per seat and staggered seatin

Staff with underlying conditions shouldn’t attend sporting events

Youth camps

Day and overnight youth camps can open starting May 31, with guidelines issued by the governor’s task force. As with child care centers, certain protective measures like masks and social distancing are not feasible for young children.