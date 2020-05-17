Texas reports highest one-day total of new coronavirus cases

Texas reported 1,801 more cases of the new coronavirus Saturday, the highest one-day total since the pandemic began.

More than 700 new cases were reported in the Amarillo area, where meatpacking plants have been identified as a cluster of infections.

New cases of coronavirus each day (Texas Tribune)

Potter County reported 618 new cases on Saturday bringing its total to 2,080, while neighboring Randall County reported 116 new cases for a total of 593.

Moore County, which has the highest rate of cases per 1,000 residents in Texas, added 4 new cases on Saturday. In total, the three counties accounted for 738 of the new cases reported on Saturday.

The state also reported 32,479 new tests Saturday — the third-highest increase since Texas began reporting coronavirus test counts.

The highest daily total was 49,259 new tests May 13. As of May 16, at least 678,471 tests have been conducted.

Harris County has reported the most cases, 9,050, followed by Dallas County, which has reported 7,036 cases. See maps of the latest case numbers for each county and case rates per 1,000 residents. Over 85% of the state’s 254 counties have reported at least one case.

The state reported 33 additional deaths on Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 1,305 — an increase of about 3% from Friday. Harris County reported six additional deaths, bringing its total to 199 deaths, more than any other county.

As of Saturday, 1,791 patients are known to be hospitalized in Texas. That’s an increase of 75 patients from Friday. — Carla Astudillo and Juan Pablo Garnham