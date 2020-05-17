H-E-B is hosting a virtual, Texas-sized celebration for graduating seniors Wednesday

As many Class of 2020 ceremonies are canceled or postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic, seniors set to graduate high school and college this spring have had to do without the customary pomp and circumstance surrounding graduation.

Now, beloved Texas grocer H-E-B is stepping in to celebrate graduationing seniors across the state with a virtual celebration, complete with a concert from a surprise performer and special messages from some famous Texans.

The event, slated for Wednesday, May 20, will start at 7 p.m., live on YouTube.

Graduating seniors can also enter the H-E-B Graduation Sweepstakes for a chance to win one of 200 $500 gift cards. To enter, all a graduating senior needs to do is post a photo or video on their Twitter or Instagram feed describing how they’re celebrating graduation using the hashtags #HEBGraduation & #Sweepstakes

