'This is absolutely horrific’: Large fire reported on South Padre Island

Published: May 16, 2020, 9:33 am Updated: May 16, 2020, 10:13 am

Flames are ripping through a condominium complex on South Padre Island Saturday morning.

Firefighters are working to contain the fire that broke out at Gulf Point Condominiums, near the Sapphire building, the Brownsville Herald reports.

Tommy J. Saenz streamed his view of the fire live on Facebook around 8 a.m. Saenz described the fire as “absolutely horrific,” noting that the strong wind made it difficult to extinguish the flames.

“This is not the way to wake up on a Saturday morning,” Saenz said in the video. “I feel really bad about this, guys.”

In the video, Saenz said the fire broke out after several thunderstorms moved through the area.

Ben Hill, who witnessed the fire from a nearby condo, also streamed the fire. His video shows the building engulfed in flame.

Hill noted he could feel the intensity of the flames from his porch and described the building as a “total loss.”

“I hope everybody got out safe,” Hill said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

