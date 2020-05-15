Eviction proceedings and debt collections can resume this month, Texas Supreme Court orders

An apartment complex in Tomball. Loren Elliott for The Texas Tribune

Evictions and debt collection proceedings can resume in Texas next week, the Texas Supreme Court has ordered, after the court temporarily put both on hold during the coronavirus pandemic.

Eviction hearings can be held as soon as May 19, with orders authorizing evictions allowed starting May 26. That does not apply to certain tenants who are protected through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, including renters in homes covered by federally backed mortgages.

Similarly, debt collectors can again garnish wages starting later this month.

The state’s highest civil court had put holds as Texans contend with the financial toll of the novel coronavirus. More than 1.9 million people have filed unemployment claims with the state in the past two months.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.