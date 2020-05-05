Abbott to meet with Trump on Thursday about coronavirus

Gov. Greg Abbott plans to visit the White House on Thursday to meet with President Donald Trump about the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Abbott’s office.

The meeting will come almost a week after Abbott let restaurants, stores, movie theaters and malls in Texas reopen at 25% capacity.

Trump, who has been pushing for states to reopen their economies, applauded the move.

Politico’s Playbook newsletter first reported Tuesday morning that Abbott and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds were expected at the White House this week. — Patrick Svitek