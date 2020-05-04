VIDEO: Austin park ranger pushed in water while explaining social distancing rules

AUSTIN, Texas – One Austinite just wasn’t having it when a park ranger took time to reinforce social distancing to a group of visitors at Lake Austin.

According to KXAN, the ranger reported he had been trying to disperse a crowd of people who were unlawfully smoking and drinking in the park, police say.

The park ranger reported being pushed into the water by a visitor who police identified as Brandon Hicks, 25.

In a video of the incident that was shared on social media, you can hear the park ranger reminding the group of visitors to keep six feet of distance from each other before being pushed into the water by someone.

According to an affidavit, police responded to the call at 4:54 p.m. Thursday and were sent to Commons Ford Park, KXAN reported.

“Brandon’s intentional and reckless action could have caused the Ranger to strike his head on the dock as he was falling, and render himself unconscious in at least 3 feet of water where he could have drowned to death,” the affidavit read.

Hicks was arrested on a charge of attempted assault on a public servant, KXAN reports.