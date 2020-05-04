Gov. Abbott said the state’s coroanvirus recoveries exceeded active cases two days in a row. Here’s what the state’s and Houston’s latest data tells us.

Governor Greg Abbott announced a development in Texas cases of COVID-19 recoveries on Sunday, tweeting that the state’s number of coronavirus recoveries exceeded the number of active cases in the state two days in a row.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reports an estimated 15,544 individuals in the state have recovered from the virus as of Sunday.

In the tweet, Abbott also stated that Texas ranks third among U.S. states regarding the number of people who have recovered from the virus.

GREAT NEWS:



The number of Texans who have RECOVERED from #COVID19 now exceeds the number of active COVID cases for the past 2 days.



That’s exactly what we want to see.



Texas ranks 3rd highest among states for number of people who have recovered from #coronavirus. #txlege — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 3, 2020

The information comes as the state adjusts to new reopening measures.Texas took steps to reopen on Friday. The state’s stay home order expired and some coronavirus restrictions were rolled back amid this new phase in the state’s response to the coronavirus, allowing restaurants, malls, retail stores and some other businesses to resume operations, with strict limits on capacity.

A second phase of measures aimed at reopening the state is slated to begin on May 18.

While the state announced more recoveries, it also reports more deaths related to the virus each day. The state hit a fourth straight day of more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases Sunday.

Here’s a look at how many new coronavirus cases and coronavirus-related deaths the state has reported since Thursday.

Thursday, April 30

New cases: 1,033

Deaths reported: 50

Total estimated recoveries as of Thursday: 13,353

Friday, May 1

New cases: 1,142

Deaths reported: 52

Saturday, May 2

New cases: 1,293

Deaths reported: 31

Sunday, May 3

New cases: 1,026

Deaths reported: 20

Total estimated recoveries as of Sunday: 15,544

Here’s a look at how many new coronavirus cases, coronavirus-related deaths Houston has reported since Thursday.

Thursday, April 30

New cases: 98

Deaths reported: 4

Total recoveries as of Thursday: 665

Friday, May 1

New cases: 107

Deaths reported: 4

Total recoveries as of Friday: 702

Saturday, May 2

New cases: 115

Deaths reported: 5

Sunday, May 3

New cases: 73

Deaths reported: 4

Total recoveries as of Sunday: 774