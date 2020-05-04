Gov. Abbott said the state’s coroanvirus recoveries exceeded active cases two days in a row. Here’s what the state’s and Houston’s latest data tells us.
Governor Greg Abbott announced a development in Texas cases of COVID-19 recoveries on Sunday, tweeting that the state’s number of coronavirus recoveries exceeded the number of active cases in the state two days in a row.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reports an estimated 15,544 individuals in the state have recovered from the virus as of Sunday.
In the tweet, Abbott also stated that Texas ranks third among U.S. states regarding the number of people who have recovered from the virus.
GREAT NEWS:— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 3, 2020
The number of Texans who have RECOVERED from #COVID19 now exceeds the number of active COVID cases for the past 2 days.
That’s exactly what we want to see.
Texas ranks 3rd highest among states for number of people who have recovered from #coronavirus. #txlege
The information comes as the state adjusts to new reopening measures.Texas took steps to reopen on Friday. The state’s stay home order expired and some coronavirus restrictions were rolled back amid this new phase in the state’s response to the coronavirus, allowing restaurants, malls, retail stores and some other businesses to resume operations, with strict limits on capacity.
A second phase of measures aimed at reopening the state is slated to begin on May 18.
While the state announced more recoveries, it also reports more deaths related to the virus each day. The state hit a fourth straight day of more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases Sunday.
Here’s a look at how many new coronavirus cases and coronavirus-related deaths the state has reported since Thursday.
Thursday, April 30
New cases: 1,033
Deaths reported: 50
Total estimated recoveries as of Thursday: 13,353
Friday, May 1
New cases: 1,142
Deaths reported: 52
Saturday, May 2
New cases: 1,293
Deaths reported: 31
Sunday, May 3
New cases: 1,026
Deaths reported: 20
Total estimated recoveries as of Sunday: 15,544
Here’s a look at how many new coronavirus cases, coronavirus-related deaths Houston has reported since Thursday.
Thursday, April 30
New cases: 98
Deaths reported: 4
Total recoveries as of Thursday: 665
Friday, May 1
New cases: 107
Deaths reported: 4
Total recoveries as of Friday: 702
Saturday, May 2
New cases: 115
Deaths reported: 5
Sunday, May 3
New cases: 73
Deaths reported: 4
Total recoveries as of Sunday: 774
