Coronavirus in Texas: Farmers markets helping Central Texas farmers survive pandemic

Chris Luna, a worker for Code 4 Event Management, puts on personal protective equipment as he prepares to disinfect a building during the COVID-19 pandemic in Austin on Wednesday. Jordan Vonderhaar for the Texas Tribune

Saturday's biggest developments:

Central Texas farmers seeing an uptick in sales at farmers markets

Farmers markets helping keep some Texas farmers afloat

[5 a.m.] Farmers accustomed to selling large quantities of cheese, meats and produce to restaurants are finding enough customers at farmers markets to keep their businesses running, the Austin American-Statesman reports.

“Our farmers and ranchers are doing pretty well,” Texas Farmers Market interim executive director Evan Driscoll told the paper.

Still, the markets aren't as social as they were before the novel coronavirus pandemic — and individual Texans aren't directly buying enough to make up for lost revenues from restaurants, according to the Statesman.

Nearly 600 Texans have died from the new coronavirus

[5 a.m.] Texas officials are expected to release the latest number of people who have tested positive from the new coronavirus Saturday. As of Friday, at least 22,806 have been infected and at least 593 people have died. See maps of the latest case numbers for each county and case rates per 1,000 residents.