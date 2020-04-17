This map shows how much money Texas restaurants have lost because of the coronvavirus outbreak

As the new coronavirus started to spread throughout the Lone Star State, precautions were taken to keep Texans safe and help flatten the curve.

In March, restaurants were forced to close dining rooms and many continued to operate by curbside, to-go, or delivery service.

Despite the effort to stay in business, revenue has decreased immensely across restaurants in Texas.

Womply, a marketing and customer relationship management software company, reports a 44% decrease in average revenue compared to the same week in 2019.

A map shows could how restaurants in different counties of Texas are doing financially in comparison to last year.

(Womply)

Womply’s data also shows the average revenue for quick-service food and beverage establishments has increased by 11% compared to the same week in 2019.

The figures used are based on credit card transaction data from local businesses.