This map shows how much money Texas restaurants have lost because of the coronvavirus outbreak

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

FILE - In this March 16, 2020 file photo, chairs hang stacked on empty tables at a closed restaurant in New York. Small business owners across the country waited again Wednesday, April 8, to receive loan money under the governments $2 trillion coronavirus relief program. Despite a few reports that some companies had received their loans, the vast majority of the hundreds of thousands of owners who began applying for the loans on Friday were still in limbo. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)
As the new coronavirus started to spread throughout the Lone Star State, precautions were taken to keep Texans safe and help flatten the curve.

In March, restaurants were forced to close dining rooms and many continued to operate by curbside, to-go, or delivery service.

Despite the effort to stay in business, revenue has decreased immensely across restaurants in Texas.

Womply, a marketing and customer relationship management software company, reports a 44% decrease in average revenue compared to the same week in 2019.

A map shows could how restaurants in different counties of Texas are doing financially in comparison to last year.

(Womply)

Womply’s data also shows the average revenue for quick-service food and beverage establishments has increased by 11% compared to the same week in 2019.

The figures used are based on credit card transaction data from local businesses.

