Only in Texas: You have to see these hilarious highway signs spotted in Texas
We’re all used to seeing silver alerts and traffic warnings on electronic roadway signs but over the years Texas’ Department of Transportation has become more creative with its messages.
Whether it’s a holiday or pandemic, TxDOT has a message for every occasion.
Here are some signs seen on Texas roadways in the last year:
Super Bowl weekend
Texas road sign 😂 @SamiAyres I thought you might enjoy this pic.twitter.com/94lFKKTee6— Carolyn (@theyCMeROLYN) February 1, 2019
Valentine’s Day
Texas highway road signs make me feel loved 🥰💕💀 pic.twitter.com/ZhnBDNYI0f— Les🧸 (@les_maldonado) February 14, 2020
Thanksgiving
The Texas DOT Highway Signs now display "GOBBLE GOBBLE GO EASY ON THE TROTTLE"— David Hamilton (@David_in_Dallas) November 25, 2019
** Yes, they have cleverly changed THROTTLE to TROTTLE. **
👇👇👇 🦃🚘😂 pic.twitter.com/5Lck7z0qoS
Christmas
Texas road signs are something else pic.twitter.com/zvWLPm8hYH— molly (@mollyyrichmond) December 22, 2018
Social Distancing
North Texas Highway sign for shelter in place: “No close encounters of any kind.” pic.twitter.com/C9aW8hxXX7— Katherine L. Unmuth (@kunmuth) April 5, 2020
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.