68ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

Texas

Only in Texas: You have to see these hilarious highway signs spotted in Texas

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

Tags: Texas, Features, Only in Texas, My Texas Happy Place
photo
(Kyle Umlang/Twitter)

We’re all used to seeing silver alerts and traffic warnings on electronic roadway signs but over the years Texas’ Department of Transportation has become more creative with its messages.

Whether it’s a holiday or pandemic, TxDOT has a message for every occasion.

Here are some signs seen on Texas roadways in the last year:

Super Bowl weekend

Valentine’s Day

Thanksgiving

Christmas

Social Distancing

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: