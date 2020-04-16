Only in Texas: You have to see these hilarious highway signs spotted in Texas

We’re all used to seeing silver alerts and traffic warnings on electronic roadway signs but over the years Texas’ Department of Transportation has become more creative with its messages.

Whether it’s a holiday or pandemic, TxDOT has a message for every occasion.

Here are some signs seen on Texas roadways in the last year:

Super Bowl weekend

Texas road sign 😂 @SamiAyres I thought you might enjoy this pic.twitter.com/94lFKKTee6 — Carolyn (@theyCMeROLYN) February 1, 2019

Valentine’s Day

Texas highway road signs make me feel loved 🥰💕💀 pic.twitter.com/ZhnBDNYI0f — Les🧸 (@les_maldonado) February 14, 2020

Thanksgiving

The Texas DOT Highway Signs now display "GOBBLE GOBBLE GO EASY ON THE TROTTLE"



** Yes, they have cleverly changed THROTTLE to TROTTLE. **

👇👇👇 🦃🚘😂 pic.twitter.com/5Lck7z0qoS — David Hamilton (@David_in_Dallas) November 25, 2019

Christmas

Texas road signs are something else pic.twitter.com/zvWLPm8hYH — molly (@mollyyrichmond) December 22, 2018

Social Distancing