Texas ranks third in the nation for most COVID-19 scam complaints

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

Beware of coronavirus scams in emails, snail mail, texs and robocalls, FBI warns
The Federal Trade Commission says Texans have made 1,164 complaints relating to COVID-19 scams, as of April 14.

Texas is the state with the third-most complaints in the US. California tops the list with 2,166 complaints and Florida ranks second with 1,302.

Texas surpasses New York by just two complaints.

Here are a few things to know:

• FTC reports a total fraud loss of $13.44 million in the United States.

• 583 of complaints made in Texas been reported as fraud.

• The top fraud products and services used to lure victims are travel and online shopping scams.

• 57 complaints made in Texas were reported as do not call scams and 102 were reported as identity theft.

• The remain 430 reports fall under the “other” category.

