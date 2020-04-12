89ºF

Texas coronavirus death toll passes 270

Associated Press

This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the spherical particles of the new coronavirus, colorized blue, from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. Antibody blood tests for the coronavirus could play a key role in deciding whether millions of Americans can safely return to work and school. But public health officials warn that the current Wild West of unregulated tests is creating confusion that could ultimately slow the path to recovery. (Hannah A. Bullock, Azaibi Tamin/CDC via AP)
DALLAS – The death toll from COVID-19 passed 270 in Texas on Sunday as the state reported nearly 1,000 more positive tests for the disease.

On Sunday, Texas officials said about 13,500 state residents had tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and 271 had died. Harris County has the most confirmed cases with more than 3,500 positive tests, followed by Dallas County with over 1,600, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Around 1,300 people with the disease are hospitalized, according to the health department, and more than 2,000 have recovered.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

