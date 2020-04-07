Join us on Tuesday for a conversation on coronavirus in Texas with state comptroller Glenn Hegar
On Tuesday, at 8 a.m., the Texas Tribune will host a live interview with Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar, conducted by Tribune Executive Editor Ross Ramsey.
Join the virtual event and hear Hegar discuss how the novel coronavirus has impacted the state’s economy and workforce.
Submit questions and bookmark the livestream at https://trib.it/click2
Topics of conversation:
- The dramatic increase in the number of Texans filing for unemployment relief
- How the shutting down of local businesses across the state because of stay-at-home orders has impacted the state economy
- The depression of oil prices globally and what that means for Texas
