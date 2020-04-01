Gov. Abbott takes initiative to secure financial housing assistance for Texans struggling through pandemic

HOUSTON – Gov. Greg Abbott along with the Texas Department of Houston and Community Affairs are taking the initiative to provide financial housing assistance for those in Texas struggling through the coronavirus pandemic.

Abbott waived statutes relating to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s HOME Investments Partnership program, which would allow Texas greater flexibility to use program funds to help certain residents pay their rent.

The TDHCA also sent a letter to HUD requesting federal waivers to allow greater flexibility to Texas to reprogram these funds for that purpose. If granted, Texas will reprogram those funds to provide financial housing assistance to certain Texans who are currently facing economic hardships related to the pandemic.

“The State of Texas is committed to supporting Texans who are enduring significant economic hardship due to the spread of COVID-19,” Abbott said. “Suspending these state statutes is a crucial first step to help many Texans receive the financial assistance they need to pay their rent, and I urge HUD to grant the federal waiver requests.”