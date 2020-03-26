Texas hunting ranch burns toilet paper boxes in promotional video posted online

The owner of Ox Hunting Ranch is taking heat after posting a video online of toilet paper being burned, which angered many as supply of the item is scarce at stores around the country.

However, those who read the description would learn the boxes were empty when being burned.

Until the business created a follow-up post that backpedaled its claim, revealing only some boxes were empty.

“I’d estimate that we burned $24 worth of toilet paper, which is about 5% of the total we are giving away,” rancher Brent Oxley wrote.

According to the post, $469.28 was spent on more than 500 rolls of toilet paper purchased on February 26.

In response to a comment on the follow-up post, Oxley wrote “We’ve said from the beginning we’ve burned toilet paper. If you can visibly see it before the flame starts it was burned. If you can’t see it that means it was an empty box. Make sense?”

“The purpose of this toilet paper from day one was to give it away free, and that’s what we’re going to do,” the post reads.

According to the post, Ox Hunting Ranch donated the toilet paper that was in the boxes to more than 120 families and $10,000 to first responders.

“We planned on donating an additional $100 per roll that we burned,” the post reads, “but instead have decided to increase this number significantly and donate $10,000 locally to our first responders and medical facilities.”

The video was used as a promotional tool to attract visitors to Ox Hunting Ranch.

“Book with us today for the ultimate social distancing destination,” the post read.