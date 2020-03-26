Earthquake rattles parts of West Texas

EL PASO, Texas – An earthquake on Thursday rattled parts of west Texas.

According to the United States Geological Survey, a magnitude 4.7 quake struck near Mentone, which is about 77 miles west of Odessa and about 200 miles east of El Paso.

The temblor hit about 10:15 a.m. Houston time. It was at a depth of 3.1 miles.

According to KTSM-TV in El Paso, some people in the border town felt the shaking.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

This quake was preceded by a smaller 3.8-magnitude tremor that was reported about 3:50 a.m. Houston time in the same area.