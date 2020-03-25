President Trump approves Texas disaster declaration, orders federal assistance

TEXAS – President Donald Trump approved the Texas disaster declaration due to the coronavirus Wednesday and ordered federal assistance to help with state and local recovery efforts.

The approval will now make federal funding in Texas available for crisis counseling for those impacted across the state.

Federal funding will also be available to state, eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures. This includes direct federal assistance for all areas in Texas impacted by the pandemic.

It was not disclosed how much federal aid Texas will receive as an outcome of the declaration.