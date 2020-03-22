Coronavirus updates in Texas: Gov. Greg Abbott says 566 presumptive positive cases in Texas

Infection control practitioners show charts that have been hung up around the Oak Bend Medical Center in Richmond. Mark Felix for The Texas Tribune

Sunday's biggest developments:

Abbott acknowledges state coronavirus numbers missing hundreds of cases others are reporting

State numbers for positive coronavirus tests increase, but lag other reports

[3:22 p.m.] Gov. Greg Abbott on Sunday said that 566 people in Texas have received presumptive positive tests for the new coronavirus — and acknowledged that state health officials' daily disclosures of Texas cases have excluded an unknown number of those tests.

In Texas, at least 355 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to the latest numbers provided Sunday by the Texas Department of State Health Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On Sunday afternoon, Abbott acknowledged that the state's figures lag several other disclosures and reports because the state is only counting cases in which presumptive positive cases have been confirmed. Abbott said that when presumptive positive tests are added to the state's confirmed cases, there have been 566 positive tests in Texas.

The number of new positive cases the state reported Sunday is 9% more than the number of cases reported Saturday. The most affected county is Dallas, with 30 cases, followed by Harris, with 27, and Bexar, with 24. But due to different reporting methods, those state numbers are sometimes vastly different than local health officials' disclosures. For instance, Dallas County officials are reporting they have had 131 cases among its residents as of Sunday morning.

Some counties are reporting how many patients test positive there while the state classifies people with positives tests by the county they live in, regardless of where they got tested or are being treated. The state reported 69 cases where investigators are still determining the county of residence.

At least 8,756 tests have been administered, a 590% increase over Tuesday’s testing total of 1,268 when the state first released testing numbers. — Chris Essig and Brandon Formby