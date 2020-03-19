80ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

80ºF

Texas

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Greg Abbott addresses Texas through virtual town hall

Tags: coronavirus, health, Gov. Greg Abbott, Texas
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has employed a mostly decentralized approach, giving cities, counties, school districts and universities the discretion to respond to the new coronavirus however they see fit. (Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune)
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has employed a mostly decentralized approach, giving cities, counties, school districts and universities the discretion to respond to the new coronavirus however they see fit. (Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune) (Texas Tribune)

Gov. Greg Abbott is addressing Texas in a virtual town hall at 7 p.m. and will add any major announcements from the state.

KPRC 2 will be streaming the presser through our media partner Nexstar Broadcasting.

To avoid a large gathering, the 1-hour town hall is being recorded at the studio of KXAN-TV in Austin, Texas. If you want to ask the governor a question, use the hashtag, #AskAbbott on your social media platform of choice.

Abbott will be joined during the townhall by:

  • Dr. John Hellerstedt with the Texas Department of Health and Human Services
  • Nim Kidd, Chief of the Texas Division of Emergency Management
  • Imelda Garcia, Associate Commissioner of Laboratory and Infectious Disease Services at the Texas Department of State Health Services
  • Mike Morath, Texas Education Agency Commissioner.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.