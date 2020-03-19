WATCH LIVE: Gov. Greg Abbott addresses Texas through virtual town hall
Gov. Greg Abbott is addressing Texas in a virtual town hall at 7 p.m. and will add any major announcements from the state.
KPRC 2 will be streaming the presser through our media partner Nexstar Broadcasting.
To avoid a large gathering, the 1-hour town hall is being recorded at the studio of KXAN-TV in Austin, Texas. If you want to ask the governor a question, use the hashtag, #AskAbbott on your social media platform of choice.
Abbott will be joined during the townhall by:
- Dr. John Hellerstedt with the Texas Department of Health and Human Services
- Nim Kidd, Chief of the Texas Division of Emergency Management
- Imelda Garcia, Associate Commissioner of Laboratory and Infectious Disease Services at the Texas Department of State Health Services
- Mike Morath, Texas Education Agency Commissioner.
