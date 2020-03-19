All Texas DMVs closed to public after business hours Wednesday; services will continue via mail, email or phone

HOUSTON – All Texas Department of Motor Vehicles offices were closed to the public after business hours Wednesday as an effort to help mitigate the spread of coronavirus.

Officials say “support will continue to be provided by mail, email, and phone while in-person services are unavailable.”

On Monday, Gov. Greg Abbott granted a temporary extension for people trying to get initial registration, renewal of registration, vehicle titling, and renewal of a permanent disabled parking placard.

“Governor Abbott also granted a temporary extension for an individual with an expired 30-day temporary permit to obtain another permit or Texas registration,” officials wrote.

The temporary waiver applies to vehicle owners in all Texas counties.

“This temporary waiver is in effect until 60 days after TxDMV notifies the public that normal vehicle registration, vehicle titling and related services have resumed,” officials wrote. “The 60-day period will be the same for all counties.”

You can find more and check latest updates on the TxDMV website.