Watch Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's press conference on coronavirus updates

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will address journalists in San Antonio at 2:30 p.m. Monday to provide updates on the state's response to the new coronavirus.

Abbott will be joined by San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd and Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner John Hellerstedt.

Texas had recorded at least 69 cases of COVID-19 — the disease caused by the new coronavirus — as of Sunday afternoon, but given testing limitations and several examples of community spread in Texas, experts have warned that the number of cases is likely higher. Events have closed across the state, and many school districts have extended spring break. The state's education commissioner warned school superintendents and lawmakers to be prepared for long-term school district closures, while Abbott promised to waive testing requirements for this year’s STAAR exam.