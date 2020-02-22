Take a break under this Texas waterfall for $20

TRAVIS COUNTY – Are you dreaming of exotic vacations but can’t afford the price tag? Check out Hamilton Pool Preserve near Austin.

Hamilton Pool is a great day trip location for San Antonio that offers beautiful views, swimming and hiking.

You can swim under the waterfall or hike along the trails around the pool and it will have you wondering if you’re still in Texas.

Don’t count on a crowd, either, because reservations are required to keep the nature preserve from overcrowding.

Swimming isn’t guaranteed with a reservation due to bacteria levels in the water sometimes being deemed unsafe. The Hamilton Pool website will be updated each day to inform visitors of the swimming status at the preserve.

There are two time slots per day for reservations and they fill up fast, especially on the weekends. The morning reservation is 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and the afternoon is from 2 to 5:30 p.m.

Hamilton Pool

Reservation fees have increased this year, with the biggest change going from per-vehicle fees to per-person fees in addition to the park entrance fee. There is a $12 fee to reserve a time slot on a designated day but keep in mind each reservation allows a maximum of eight people.

If your group is larger than eight people you will need to make additional reservations.

There will be a per-person entrance fee of $8 per adult and $3 per senior to enter the reserve when your group arrives. Children 12 years and younger are free.

You must have cash for the entrance fee, credit and debit cards are not accepted at the entrance.

For more information on Hamilton Pool Preserve, to make a reservation, or to get more information about the fees click here.