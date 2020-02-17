Fire crews in Corpus Christi battle 150-feet flames after gas line rupture, officials say

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – Corpus Christi police and fire officials are at the scene of a gas line rupture that has caused flames as high as 150-feet, officials said Monday.

The Corpus Christi Police Department posted on Facebook at 8:51 a.m. that officials were responding to the fire in the area of Interstate Highway 37 and Buddy Lawrence Drive.

Corpus Christi Deputy Fire Chief Richie Quintero said flames coming from the ruptured gas line were nearly 150-feet high.

At 9:41 a.m., police asked residents near the area to shelter in place.

While there are no reported injuries or fatalities, traffic is being diverted as officials work to determine whether to extinguish the fire or let it burn itself out, Quintero said.

Officials do not know who the line belongs but are working to confirm, Quintero said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.