Sergeant from San Antonio killed in Afghanistan attack, per U.S. Army officials

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio soldier was killed after a recent attack in Afghanistan, according to U.S. Army officials.

Sgt. 1st Class Javier J. Gutierrez, 28, of San Antonio, died Saturday, Feb. 8 from wounds he sustained during a combat mission in Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan.

According to a report from The Associated Press, the U.S. Military said “an individual in an Afghan uniform opened fire on the combined U.S. and Afghan force with a machine gun. We are still collecting information and the cause or motive behind the attack is unknown at this time."

Gutierrez was one of two soldiers killed in the attack - the other soldier killed was Sgt. Antonio Rey Rodriguez, 28, according to AP.

Another six soldiers were wounded and a member of Nangarhar’s provincial council confirms the gunman was killed; however, this hasn’t yet been confirmed by the U.S. military, per AP.

“Sgt. 1st Class Gutierrez’ was a warrior that exemplified selfless service and a commitment to the mission, both values that we embody here in the 7th Special Forces Group,” said Col. John W. Sannes, 7th Special Forces Group Commander. “Our priority now is to take care of his family and teammates, we will provide the best possible care possible during these trying times.”

Gutierrez first enlisted in the Army in 2009 as an infantryman and was stationed at Fort Bragg while assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment, according to Army officials.

Officials say he graduated in 2015 as a Special Forces Communications Sergeant and was reassigned to the 3rd Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida.

During his time serving in the Army, officials say Gutierrez received several awards, which included the Army Commendation Medal (1OLC); Army Achievement Medal; Good Conduct Medal; National Defense Service Medal; Iraq Campaign Medal; Global War on Terrorism Service Medal; Non-commissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon (Numeral 2); Army Service Ribbon; Expert Infantry and Parachutist Badges; and the Special Forces Tab.