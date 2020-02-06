45ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

45ºF

Texas

Patient under investigation for possible coronavirus case in Beaumont, health official say

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

Tags: Beaumont, coronavirus, health, Texas
FILE - This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). The coronavirus outbreak has exposed a seeming disconnect between the financial markets and science. Health experts are uncertain how far the virus out of China will spread and how bad the crisis will get, yet stock markets are rallying as if theyre not expecting more than a modest hit to the global economy. (CDC via AP, File)
FILE - This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). The coronavirus outbreak has exposed a seeming disconnect between the financial markets and science. Health experts are uncertain how far the virus out of China will spread and how bad the crisis will get, yet stock markets are rallying as if theyre not expecting more than a modest hit to the global economy. (CDC via AP, File)

BEAUMONT, Texas – A patient is under investigation for a possible case of coronavirus in Beaumont, according to city health officials.

The Beaumont Public Health Department says it’s working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Texas Department of State Health Services, along with other partners in the monitoring of the patient’s health status.

Testing per CDC guideline has been initiated and expedited for confirmation, health officials said.

Officials said there is currently no risk to the public.

To help prevent the spread of illnesses, officials suggest washing your hands with soap and water regularly, sanitize, avoid touching face with unwashed hands and avoid close contact with those who are sick.

For more information, call Beaumont Public Health Department at 409-654-3603.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: