Patient under investigation for possible coronavirus case in Beaumont, health official say

BEAUMONT, Texas – A patient is under investigation for a possible case of coronavirus in Beaumont, according to city health officials.

The Beaumont Public Health Department says it’s working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Texas Department of State Health Services, along with other partners in the monitoring of the patient’s health status.

Testing per CDC guideline has been initiated and expedited for confirmation, health officials said.

Officials said there is currently no risk to the public.

To help prevent the spread of illnesses, officials suggest washing your hands with soap and water regularly, sanitize, avoid touching face with unwashed hands and avoid close contact with those who are sick.

For more information, call Beaumont Public Health Department at 409-654-3603.