Texas A&M-Commerce calls shooting incident "targeted, isolated," identifies victims

Gee Lake at the Texas A&M University-Commerce campus. TAMUC.edu

Editor's note: this story has been updated with additional details provided by the university

Two women were found dead and a baby was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Monday at Texas A&M-Commerce, according to university officials.

The shooting "appears to be a targeted, isolated event," officials said Tuesday.

The victims were identified by the university as 19-year-old Deja Matts and her 20-year-old sister Abbaney Matts. The two-year-old child is Abbaney Matts' son.

Deja Matts was a freshman at A&M-Commerce where she was pursuing a public health degree. Abbaney Matts was not enrolled at the school, according to the university.

The university has referred to both women as victims, however, it has provided no information about whether the shooter has been apprehended or arrested.

At 10:17 a.m. on Monday morning, a student called university police from the Pride Rock Residence Hall, a three story co-ed dorm for freshmen students. When officers arrived they found the two women and an injured 2-year-old boy. The boy was hospitalized and has since been released to family.

The school's lockdown, which lasted about two hours, was lifted Monday afternoon. University police are still investigating the case.

Classes are canceled through Wednesday.

Shelter-in-place continues for the A&M-Commerce main campus - information will be shared here when it becomes available. https://t.co/1yxXusLvmQ — A&M-Commerce (@tamuc) February 3, 2020

Texas A&M-Commerce is about 65 miles northeast from Dallas. It's also about 235 miles north of the Texas A&M flagship campus, which is located in College Station. The school has about 6,000 undergraduate students and about 4,000 graduate students.

Last October, two people died and several more were injured after gunfire broke out at a late-night party in Greenville, meant to celebrate Texas A&M University-Commerce’s homecoming.