Police: 2 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Texas A&M Commerce campus dorm

COMMERCE, Texas – Two people were killed Monday and a third person was injured in a shooting at a dorm on the Commerce campus of Texas A&M University northeast of Dallas.

According to a tweet from campus police about 12:50 p.m., people were ordered to shelter in place while authorities investigated three people who were shot at the Pride Rock Residence Hall.

Students, faculty and staff are instructed to take shelter and stay in place until further notice. This is a precautionary measure.



According to a message posted on the campus’ website, two of the victims died and the third person was hospitalized.

The shelter-in-place order was lifted about 1:30 p.m.

