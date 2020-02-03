75ºF

Police: 2 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Texas A&M Commerce campus dorm

Shelter-in-place order lifted

Aaron Barker, Senior Digital Editor

The scene of a shooting at a dorm at Texas A&M University's campus in Commerce, Texas, is seen from the air on Feb. 3, 2020.
The scene of a shooting at a dorm at Texas A&M University's campus in Commerce, Texas, is seen from the air on Feb. 3, 2020. (KXAS)

COMMERCE, Texas – Two people were killed Monday and a third person was injured in a shooting at a dorm on the Commerce campus of Texas A&M University northeast of Dallas.

According to a tweet from campus police about 12:50 p.m., people were ordered to shelter in place while authorities investigated three people who were shot at the Pride Rock Residence Hall.

According to a message posted on the campus’ website, two of the victims died and the third person was hospitalized.

The shelter-in-place order was lifted about 1:30 p.m.

This story is developing.

