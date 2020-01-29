Watch: Conversations on the future of health care

The Texas Tribune presents our "Future of" event series exploring the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for Texas' government, businesses and civic communities as part of our yearlong celebration of the Tribune’s 10th anniversary.

Join us Wednesday in Edinburg for a daylong series of conversations on health care issues affecting a state with the most uninsured citizens of any in the country. We're sitting down with lawmakers, thought leaders and medical professionals from all corners of the state for talks on providing better and more affordable health care access for Texas' fast-growing and dynamically diversifying population, the rising costs of health care for both patients and providers, health expenditures in the state budget, the rural health crisis, the role technology and innovation play in the future of health care, and other persistent challenges.

Getting a Handle on Costs

8:40-9:40 a.m.

Panelists include David Balat, director of the Right on Healthcare initiative at the Texas Public Policy Foundation; Lisa Kirsch, senior policy director at Dell Medical School and former chief deputy Medicaid/CHIP director for the Texas Health and Human Services Commission; state Rep. Eddie Lucio III, D-Brownsville; and Susan Turley, president of the Doctors Hospital at Renaissance Health System. Moderated by Edgar Walters, health care reporter for The Texas Tribune.

More Access, Better Outcomes

9:55-10:55 a.m.

Panelists include state Sen. Nathan Johnson, D-Dallas; Jake Margo Jr., family medicine doctor; Elena Marks, president and CEO of the Episcopal Health Foundation; and Manny Vela, CEO of Valley Baptist Medical Center. Moderated by Edgar Walters, health care reporter for The Texas Tribune.

Health Care & the Texas Legislature

11:10 a.m.-12:10 p.m.

Panelists include state Sen. Chuy Hinojosa, D-McAllen; state Rep. Donna Howard, D-Austin; state Rep. Tom Oliverson, R-Cypress; and state Rep. Four Price, R-Amarillo. Moderated by Evan Smith, CEO of The Texas Tribune.

Medicare for Y'all

12:45-1:45 p.m.

Panelists include Anne Dunkelberg, associate director for the Center for Public Policy Priorities, and Avik Roy, founder of The Foundation for Research on Equal Opportunity. Moderated by Evan Smith, CEO of The Texas Tribune.

Innovation, Transformation & Disruption

2-3 p.m.

Panelists include Beto Garcia, CEO of Guardian eHealth Solutions; state Rep. Bobby Guerra, D-Mission; Mini Kahlon, vice dean for health ecosystem at Dell Medical School; and John Krouse, dean of the medical school at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. Moderated by Evan Smith, CEO of The Texas Tribune.

Disclosure: The Texas Public Policy Foundation, Elena Marks, Anne Dunkelberg, the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, the Center for Public Policy Priorities and the Episcopal Health Foundation have been financial supporters of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.