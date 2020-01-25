‘World’s largest outdoor sky trail’ now open at Natural Bridge Caverns

SAN ANTONIO – At six stories high, the new Sky Trail and Sky Rail attraction at Natural Bridge Caverns is the largest in the world, according to a news release.

The Wuest family, who owns Natural Bridge Caverns, celebrated the 60th anniversary of the discovery of the caverns with the announcement of the new aerial attraction, which will replace the former Canopy Explorer and Canopy Zip Line.

The Twisted Trails Adventure Course features the largest outdoor Sky Trail and Sky Rail attraction, which covers 13,500 square feet and features 50 different elements.

RCI Adventure Products designed and installed the multimillion-dollar Twisted Trails Adventure Course that allows up to 95 participants at a time.

Four different levels feature obstacles and activities like lily pads, stepping stones, a weave walk, squid steps and a rolling log.

Seven curved and one straight Sky Rail, ranging in length from 82-125 feet long, are also featured in the adventure course, according to the release.

Adventurers won’t have to unclip or wear helmets in the adventure course based on the design of the overhead tracking system, which allows participants to transition from one part of the course to another without interrupting play.

“We are always looking at ways to enhance our guests’ experience while remaining true to our natural outdoor setting,” said Brad Wuest, co-owner and president of Natural Bridge Caverns.

Twisted Trails Tykes is a smaller version of the adventure course and will allow the smaller explorers (4 feet tall and under) to experience the fun in a setting designed just for them. “This new adventure will appeal to guests of all ages, and there is nothing else like it," said Wuest.

Safety is still a top priority and certified operators outfit every participant into their harnesses.

The Twisted Trails Adventure can be added to any cavern tour:

Twisted Trails Course - $24.99

Twisted Trails Tykes - $7.99

Clip ‘N Climb - $10 or a $5 upgrade to Twisted Trails or Twisted Trails Tykes

Natural Bridge Caverns is located at 26495 Natural Bridge Caverns Road.