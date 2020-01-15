You can tiptoe through the tulips in San Antonio area in February

SAN ANTONIO – A giant tulip field is coming to the San Antonio area and it’s expected to open next month.

KSAT.com reported U-Pick tulip field is opening a second location in addition to the ever-popular tulip field near Dallas in Pilot Point.

Entry fees start at $5 per person and $2.50 for each individual tulip, which will come wrapped in paper with flower gel for the stems.

8 Texas treehouses you can rent for the weekend

Discounts are available to veterans, seniors and students at $7.50 a person, which includes the entrance fee and three tulips.

Children 12 months and younger will be admitted for free to the tulip field.

The tulip field will be located at 15122 FM 775 just south of I-10.

1,500 free trees to be given to San Antonio residents at annual Pearl event

U-Pick family farm said the tulip season is short and the field will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week from February to mid-March.

There will also be a hay maze for kids, according to Texas-Tulips.com.

The official first day has not yet been announced.

For more information about the tulip farm, click here.