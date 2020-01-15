Texas Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia one of 7 named to prosecution team in Senate impeachment trial

U.S Rep. Sylvia Garcia, D-Texas, at The Texas Tribune Festival on Sept. 28, 2019. Juan Figueroa for The Texas Tribune

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Wednesday morning that Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia of Texas will serve as one of the seven Democratic lawmakers who will prosecute the impeachment case against President Donald Trump in the Senate.

These impeachment managers will deliver the articles of impeachment to the Senate.

The House voted along party lines in December to impeach Trump over allegations he used his office to pressure the Ukranian president to investigate the family member of his political rival Vice President Joe Biden. Only the Senate has the power to remove a president with a two-thirds majority vote. It's considered unlikely the Republican-controlled Senate would join with Democrats to remove Trump from office.

Texas's U.S. Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz are likely to serve as fierce defenders of Trump amid a Senate trial.

The other impeachment officers are: U.S. Reps. Adam Schiff, of California; Jerry Nadler, of New York; Zoe Lofgren of California; Hakeem Jeffries, of New York; Val Demings, of Florida; and Jason Crow, of Colorado.

Before Congress, Garcia served in the Texas State Senate. She also previously served as the director and presiding judge of the Houston municipal court system and was elected city controller. She made history as the first Latina and woman to be elected to the Harris County Commissioner’s Court.

“The House has demonstrated its courage and patriotism,” Pelosi said. “Our managers reflect those values, and will now honor their responsibility to defend democracy For The People with great seriousness, solemnity and moral strength.”

Trump is the third U.S. president to be impeached by the House. No president has ever been removed from office by the Senate.