Man finds family whose old VHS tape shows a baby’s first steps in 1994

AUSTIN, Texas – A Texas filmmaker bought a VCR player at an Austin Goodwill more than a year ago and found something special inside -- a VHS tape from more than 25 years ago titled "Tyree learns to walk."

KXAN reported Jim McKay only recently watched what was on the tape, and saw it showed a baby’s first steps.

McKay said when he saw it, he knew he had to try to find the family.

"It was magical, it tore me up,” McKay said. “I'm a dad too, I get it. I saw that smile on dad's face and his reaction was very real."

McKay reached out on social media to reach the family. The video was shared thousands of times over, just days later, he found Tyree, who is now 26 years old.

I found this family home video in a used VCR from Goodwill here in Texas. I really want to return it to the family. Can you help share it in your circles? Hopefully this family is still local. I'm also including a Youtube link for sharing outside of Facebook. If you recognize them, PLEASE show this to them, and have them contact me via email so I can return it. Please include "VHS" in the subject line: jim.simple@gmail.com Youtube link: https://youtu.be/vKxpjLtQdUA Thanks ya'll! Posted by Jim McKay on Saturday, January 4, 2020

McKay said Tyree told him his mother had seen the story on the news. On the TODAY Show, the family was finally reunited with the footage.