INSANE VIDEO: You have to see this big rig barely miss crushing several first responders in Texas hwy pileup

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas – A semi-truck was involved in a major pileup along Highway 84 in Lubbock County, Texas Friday and it was all captured on camera.

At about 10:30 a.m. emergency crews were sent to the area just southeast of Slaton to reports of a semi-truck rollover in the westbound lanes of the highway.

While officials were at the scene, there were more wrecks, including one in the eastbound lanes.

A camera crew from the NBC affiliate in Lubbock was at the scene and captured the moments a semi-truck was sideswiped by an SUV, forcing it to rear-end another vehicle and causing it to jack-knife.

The semi-truck missed emergency crews by seconds and they can be seen jumping out of the way.

A DPS trooper who was outside a vehicle when the crash happened was injured. The trailer rolled on top of a truck, pinning one person inside.

The trooper was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but is expected to recover. The person inside the truck was alert and talked to the first responders trying to get them out.

Officials say the extrication process lasted for several hours and eventually the person was also taken to a hospital for treatment.

DPS says others involved in crashes were not seriously injured.