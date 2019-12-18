Wendy Davis spoofs Peloton in new campaign ad
HOUSTON – Former Texas state Sen. Wendy Davis is running as a Democrat to represent Texas’ 21st congressional district, and her latest athletic exploit doesn’t involve a filibuster in sneakers – it’s a campaign ad spoof of the controversial Peloton ad.
Davis shared the video spoof in a tweet Tuesday, writing that “running for office is truly the ‘gift that gives back.’ No Peloton required.”
You can watch the full video spoof of the panned ad – which some called sexist and body shaming -- in the tweet below.
Running for office is truly the 'Gift That Gives Back,' No Peloton required. Thank you to everyone supporting our campaign, and thank you to all the candidates running for office this year. #TX21 @AviationGin @VancityReynolds #peloton pic.twitter.com/rvFhUOsXYA— Wendy Davis (@wendydavis) December 17, 2019
