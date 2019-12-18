Wendy Davis spoofs Peloton in new campaign ad

HOUSTON – Former Texas state Sen. Wendy Davis is running as a Democrat to represent Texas’ 21st congressional district, and her latest athletic exploit doesn’t involve a filibuster in sneakers – it’s a campaign ad spoof of the controversial Peloton ad.

Davis shared the video spoof in a tweet Tuesday, writing that “running for office is truly the ‘gift that gives back.’ No Peloton required.”

You can watch the full video spoof of the panned ad – which some called sexist and body shaming -- in the tweet below.