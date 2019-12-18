56ºF

Wendy Davis spoofs Peloton in new campaign ad

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Wendy Davis speaks onstage at The Golden Probe Awards 2016 at Le Poisson Rouge on October 2, 2016 in New York City. (2016 Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Former Texas state Sen. Wendy Davis is running as a Democrat to represent Texas’ 21st congressional district, and her latest athletic exploit doesn’t involve a filibuster in sneakers – it’s a campaign ad spoof of the controversial Peloton ad.

Davis shared the video spoof in a tweet Tuesday, writing that “running for office is truly the ‘gift that gives back.’ No Peloton required.”

You can watch the full video spoof of the panned ad – which some called sexist and body shaming -- in the tweet below.

