LIVESTREAM: Officials update on search for Austin mom, newborn missing since last week

AUSTIN – The FBI has reportedly joined the search for an Austin mother and newborn missing since Thursday.

Heidi Broussard, 33, and her infant daughter Margot Carey were last seen about 7:30 a.m. Thursday while dropping off a child at Cowan Elementary School in Austin, police said on Twitter. Officials believe Broussard returned her home with her baby afterward, but they have not been seen or heard from since Thursday morning.

Broussard is 5′3′' and has long, dark hair with highlights.

The NBC-affiliate in Austin reported police will hold a 1 p.m. Tuesday news conference to provide updates about the case. Police issued a statement Monday saying the mother-daughter disappearance was “still a very active and ongoing investigation.”

KPRC 2 plans to offer a livestream of the news conference.

Police said anyone with information on their whereabouts should call 911.