Texas man accused of carving his name into girlfriend’s forehead

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man is accused of carving his name into his girlfriend’s forehead during an assault Thursday.

Catalina Mireles, 22, told KSAT that she thought she was going to die.

“He was going to put me in the closet until he figured out what he was going to do with my body,” she said.

Jackub Jackson Hildreth, 19, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

In an arrest affidavit cited by KSAT.com, Mireles told police Hildreth held her by the neck and punched her face after a fight about their relationship. Hildreth -- shown with multiple facial tattoos in his mugshot -- then carved his name with a knife into her forehead, records show.

Hildreth fled the scene, but was arrested Friday.

