T-Squared: Meet Elvia Limón, The Texas Tribune’s new engagement producer

The Texas Tribune is proud to have a mission that makes engaging audiences as important as informing them — and we’re pleased to announce that Elvia Limón will make this mission her own as our new Engagement Producer.

In this role, Elvia will forge deeper connections with our readers through crowdsourcing, discussions and other engagement opportunities. She’ll assume leadership of our Facebook community, This Is Your Texas, and our crowd-powered explainer series, Texplainer, as well as our daily newsletter, The Brief.

Elvia comes to us from The Dallas Morning News, where she was the newsroom’s first-ever engagement reporter. At the Morning News, Elvia made listening a core part of her job, growing reader participation in Curious Texas, leading an “office hours” program in partnership with Dallas Public Library, and hosting newsroom tours for subscribers. She also reported on suburban corruption and police brutality with the newsroom’s investigative unit, helped develop an engagement strategy for those investigative projects, and covered Dallas’s suburban communities. Elvia has also written for the Spanish-language newspaper, Al Dia Dallas.

Elvia received her Master of Arts in Journalism from the University of North Texas' Frank W. Mayborn Graduate Institute of Journalism, and a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the Frank W. and Sue Mayborn School of Journalism.

Elvia will be joining our newsroom Aug. 13. You can follow her on Twitter @elvialimon and tell her what political questions you’d like her to find answers to here.