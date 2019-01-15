Texas woman vanishes after movie night with co-workers, police say

ENNIS, Texas - A Texas mother is making national headlines after she vanished Saturday without a trace.

According to authorities, Emily Wade, 38, from Ennis, Texas, just south of Dallas, was last seen Jan. 5 at a friend’s house after telling her mother she was going to watch a movie with a co-worker from a Chili’s Restaurant.

The Ennis Police Department said that another person who was also at the friend’s house saw Wade leave in her silver Nissan Altima with Kentucky plates just before 9 p.m. That was the last time anyone heard from her.

Wade has a 7-year-old daughter who, according to her mother, Wade would not just abandon. Wade’s mom also told authorities it is unlike Wade to not call her family or let them know where she is.

Police have searched the road near the co-worker's home and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

"If anyone has seen Emily, please, the number is (972-875-1234 ext. 2293),” said an officer with the Ennis Police department. “Please reach out to him, detective Rodney Rickman, we're working several leads now but we need more. We'll work any and all leads.”

Authorities said they have questioned her co-workers and searched a body of water near the home she last visited.

Police said Wade’s bank account and cellphone have not been used.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.