Texas Trips: 5 sights worth seeing in Round Top

HOUSTON - There are some pretty amazing places to see in Texas. Our ongoing series, "Texas Trips," helps you discover what to do and where to eat and stay in these places.

About an hour and a half from Houston and midway between Houston and Austin, Round Top is conveniently located for the perfect weekend getaway. If you want a weekend getaway without any stress and minimal planning, pack your weekender bag and head to Round Top for plenty of good food, shopping and accommodations that take you miles away from the city feeling. Round Top is known for the best antiquing in Texas, where you can find gems unlike anywhere else.

Read below to see five places that you cannot miss on your Round Top trip:

Courtesy Round Top Festival Institute Facebook

Round Top Festival Institute

Founded by pianist James Dick in 1971, the Round Top Festival Institute has provided public performances, music education programs, educational forums and more for almost 50 years. The mission of the Round Top Festival Institute is to "Educate and train young musicians through an intensive summer music education program and a comprehensive series of public performances. To present educational forums and music events featuring distinguished musicians, musicologists, art historians, humanities experts, writers and poets. To commission and present original productions of new compositions, operas, dramas and ballets for the general public and the training of young artists and to collect rare books, historic manuscripts, archival materials, music and objects for scholarly research, educational purposes and as a service to the public." To check out a performance here, look at their online calendar.

Photo Courtesy Original Round Top Antiques Fair Facebook

Round Top Antique Fair

If antiquing and interiors are your jam, make moves and reservations early for one of the Round Top Antique Fairs. The Original Round Top Antique Fair will be celebrating their 50th anniversary this year, with a winter antique show Jan. 24-25. There is also a spring show and fall show. With antiques at various price points from less than $50 to more than $1,000, spend the day scouring the red barn and air-conditioned tents for some special treasures. If you are worried about buying large home furniture, they have professional shipping services and porters on-site. It is easy to spend all day here among the thousands of items and food and drinks available at the fair.

Photo Credit Facebook Royers Round Top Cafe

Royers Round Top Café

If you are looking for some southern comfort food on the drive through Round Top, don't miss Royers. Although Round Top has a small population fewer than 100, Royers attracts dozens of visitors passing through, as well as Houston and Austin residents. Be sure to snag a piece of pie and choose between burgers, sandwiches, salads, steak, fish, pasta and more.

Vintage Round Top

An ideal weekend in a small Texas town includes the perfect cottage setting for a getaway with friends or family. Founded by native Houstonians Paige and Smoot Hull, these cottages all include a chic "modern vintage" feel. According to the website, "The property sits on an acre-and-a-half of beautiful country pasture and consists of four cottages: No. 1450, Boho, and our two studio-style Cozy Cottages: Pierce and Eisley. The No. 1450 and Boho cottages are attached by a mudroom with locked doors on each side. Each cottage can be booked separately or all together for exclusive use of the property. In addition to lodging, Paige & Smoot are excited to offer The Vintage Round Top property for special events, workshops and retreats."

Armandos Round Top Homes

If you love Armandos located in River Oaks, take the drive down to Round Top and stay at one of the Armandos Round Top Houses. According to the website, "Designed by Armando and his wife Cinda, an architect by trade, ARMANDOS Round Top Houses reflect the pair's love of art, antiques and approachable style, from the 184-year-old Winn house and historic Bybee Cottage to the sleek 1930s Nest. The three spaces set the scene for a relaxing, peaceful getaway." Also, be sure to check out their other Round Top restaurants and concepts, Lulu's Italian, Mandito's Tex Mex, The Round Top Wine Shop and Bad Hombres.

