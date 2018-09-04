Texas man dies in Lime rental scooter crash

DALLAS - A Dallas man died in a crash on a rental electric scooter, according to KXAS-TV.

Jacoby Stoneking was riding a rented Lime scooter early Saturday morning when his father said Stoneking fell off the scooter, KXAS reported.

A Lyft driver found Stoneking, 24, unresponsive and the scooter lying broken in half more than 100 yards away, according to KXAS.

Stoneking's father told KXAS he believes a driver hit his son, but police are not investigating it as a crash or a hit-and-run accident.

"Somebody had to see something," Jack Stoneking told KXAS. "The damage that was done to his body -- that's not a scooter accident."

Lime released the following statement to KXAS:

"We are deeply saddened to hear the report of this incident in Dallas. Our thoughts and sympathies are with the family and loved ones. We are awaiting the results of the investigation, and we will cooperate fully with the authorities."

The family started a GoFundMe page to help with expenses.

Here's the text from the GoFundMe page:

"This is the memorial fund for Jacoby Stoneking.

"Jacoby Stoneking was a 24 year old Dallasite. He was a son, a brother, an uncle, and the best friend anyone could ever have. His glowing nature was a beacon of love and joy for his family and friends. He was the most caring man anyone could ever meet. A pet-loving, reptile enthusiast, he cared for many of his favorite cold blooded creatures, and a pack of canine pals. He will be overwhelmingly missed by all that knew him.

"On Saturday, September 1st, Jacoby was involved in an accident that would sadly cause the loss of his life.

"Jacoby will be donating his organs, which stands as a testament to his caring nature.

"We have set up this fund to assist our family with memorial and cremation services.

"If you are able to donate, we greatly appreciate all levels of support! Any excess funds will be donated to a charity selected at a later date.

"We love you Jacoby."

