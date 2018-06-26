Texas investigators use DNA evidence to crack 37-year-old cold case

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas - Texas investigators say they've solved the 37-year-old murder of a Brazos County realtor using DNA evidence.

Brazos County Sheriff Chris Kirk announced that James Otto Earhart was the prime suspect in the 1981 murder of realtor Virginia Freeman. He was a resident of Brazos County at the time of the murder.

Earhart was executed in 1999 for another crime, the kidnapping and murder of 9-year-old Kandy Kirtland in 1987.

Sheriff Kirk says the information comes from DNA that was analyzed for ancestry information.

A DNA database found second cousins and great grandparents of the suspect, which is how suspect was identified. The DNA was then matched to Earhart's son, called a confirmed parent-child match. Sheriff Kirk called this "clear" evidence that Earhart killed Virginia Freeman.

