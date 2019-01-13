Terminal B security checkpoint at Bush Airport closed due to shortage of TSA workers

HOUSTON - Terminal B ticketing and security checkpoint at George Bush Intercontinental Airport is now closed due to a shortage of TSA workers, who are not being paid due to the U.S. government shutdown.

Bush Airport tweeted that passengers will be routed to either Terminal C or E until further notice.

The @TSA security checkpoint at Terminal B has been closed, and passengers will be routed to either Terminal C or E. if you have a flight, please allow extra time, and check https://t.co/a5cyZuGvqF for wait times. #fly2houston — Houston Bush Airport (@iah) January 13, 2019

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner advised all passengers to arrive at the airport two hours before their flight because the government shutdown is causing change.

Advice to always get to @iah 2 hours before your flight is especially important today. Shortage of TSA workers, unpaid during the US gov’t shutdown, is causing this change. Terminal B is solely @united flights. pic.twitter.com/ijCKa4k1NP — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) January 13, 2019

As the shutdown drags on, President Donald Trump and congressional Democrats have not made progress toward any kind of agreement that would put an end to it.

The president has insisted on more than $5 billion in funding for his long-promised wall at the U.S.-Mexico border. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, of California, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, of New York, have refused to meet that demand, instead offering a far smaller sum to shore up border security and asking the president to reopen the government now and negotiate on border security later. Trump has rejected their offers, leading to an impasse that no one seems able to break.

Houston Airports released the following statement:

"Due to staffing issues associated with the partial shutdown of the federal government, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) security checkpoint and the ticketing counter in Terminal B at George Bush Intercontinental Airport closed at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, and will remain closed the rest of the day.

"Flights scheduled to depart from Terminal B will operate as normal. Passengers with flights scheduled to depart from Terminal B are being directed to the ticket counters and TSA checkpoints located in Terminal C and Terminal E.

"Passengers are encouraged to arrive early and give themselves extra time to check in for their flights and to clear the security checkpoints. For passengers flying out of Terminal B, once checked in passengers can walk or take the Skyway tram to Terminal B to reach their departing gate. Passengers can utilize the interactive terminal map available on fly2houston.com to help navigate their way back to Terminal B. That information can be found at this link."

