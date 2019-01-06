Child with autism reported missing in Texas City

TEXAS CITY, Texas - Officials are searching for a 7-year-old child with autism who went missing Sunday afternoon in Texas City, police said.

Xavion Young went missing at 12:15 p.m. from the Costa Mariposa Apartment at 7555 Medical Center Drive.

Young is about 4 feet tall and 54 pounds and was last seen wearing a grey and white plaid shorts and black and blue Velcro shoes.

Texas City police are searching the surrounding area and ask if anyone who has seen Young to please contact the Texas City Police Department at 409-643-5730.

