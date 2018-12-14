TEARFUL DEFENSE: Megachurch pastor stands up for $200K Lamborghini gift to wife

The Facebook Live video, seen in this screen still, was removed from the John Gray Ministries page on Dec. 14, 2018.

GREENVILLE, S.C. - A South Carolina megachurch pastor with Houston ties defended his purchase of a $200,000 Lamborghini for his wife after online backlash.

Gray, who is listed as an associate pastor at Joel Osteen’s Houston Lakewood Church, said in a tearful Facebook Live video that the SUV was a gift to celebrate the couple’s eight-year wedding anniversary.

As of this writing, it appears the John Gray Ministries page has removed the Facebook Live post, which had thousands of views and shares.

People found out about the car after an Instagram video showed the anniversary celebration in which Gray led his wife to the bow-wrapped car and handed her the keys. He said the vehicle was a “Lamborghini Urus,” according to a USA Today report.

Video of the gift presentation, which Gray did not post, was taken down, USA Today reported.

In a Facebook Live video posted on the John Gray Ministries page Thursday, Gray said with tears in his eyes that “not a nickel, not a penny” of the money for the vehicle came from church funds.

Gray credited his TV show on the Oprah Winfrey Network, a book deal, savings and investments, and “other streams” of revenue for his ability to afford the vehicle. He said he would not disclose whether the vehicle was paid off.

“My wife has pushed for my dreams and my vision and she has toiled with a man who has been trying to find himself and that carries a weight,” he said. “I wanted to honor her for how she has walked with me. I’ve covered her. She’s covered me.”

“It wasn't a pastor that bought the car,” he continued. “It was a husband buying a car. Get that in your spirit. I’m a husband first. Don’t confuse what I do with who I am. What I do is I pastor God’s people. Who I am is a husband and a father and I’ll do anything to honor them and I won’t ask permission from anybody to do it. No man should.”

“I’m 45,” he said at one point in the Facebook Live video. “Am I’m supposed to live to 70 to live my best life? And my best life is seeing my wife happy. … I could die tonight and what a horrible indictment it would be on me that I didn't give the best that I could to my wife because I was worried about people, people who pay no bills in my house, people who didn't like me anyway. I’m going to serve God and as long as what I do is honorable, ethical and not illegal, nobody should worry about how I choose to bless my wife. … I’ve been working on (the car) for 10 months, hoping that God would show up and he did.”

Gray said he's been enamored with cars his entire life, and learned about the vehicle in a presentation at his hotel while preaching at the NBA All-Star Game in February. He said his wife's eyes "light up" when she saw the vehicle.

KPRC2 has reached out to Lakewood Church for a response about this matter, but has not received a response as of this posting.

