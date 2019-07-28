Teachers to receive free admission in August at Legoland San Antonio

As part of Teacher Appreciation Month in August, teachers and school officials will get free admission to Legoland Discovery Center in San Antonio.

Teachers will also have a chance to win a free school trip for up to 30 students when visiting the attraction.

Teachers or school officials must show their teacher ID or a paycheck stub to receive the free admission.

Teachers can also have up to six friends and family visit with them, with those guests receiving $5 off standard admission on each ticket.



