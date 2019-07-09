Supreme Court could take on Michelle Carter conviction appeal in boyfriend suicide texting case

Should a person's texts be responsible for someone else's actions? That's a question the Supreme Court may soon be tackling.

Michelle Carter's lawyers have filed an appeal on her involuntary manslaughter conviction in the 2014 suicide death of her boyfriend Conrad Roy III.

A judge determined that Carter's texts persuaded Roy to take his own life.

According to lawyer Daniel Marx, Carter "did not cause Conrad Roy's tragic death and should not be held criminally responsible."

The case has raised questions about free speech, and how much effect written or typed words have.

Read more on CNN.



Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.