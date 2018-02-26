Stripper arms herself with BB gun after fight with rival dancer, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - An exotic dancer is accused of pointing a BB gun at her bosses after getting in a fight with another dancer on Wednesday, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Amber Colquitt, 28, told police she was dancing on stage at Pin-Ups gentlemen's club on International Speedway Boulevard and customers were throwing money at her, but another dancer who wasn't performing at the time was collecting the cash, the report said.

The two dancers got involved in a verbal altercation so management stepped in and resolved it, saying that the other dancer wouldn't be punished because she only took $3, although Colquitt insisted it was $25, according to the affidavit.

